Lindon Daily Weather Forecast

LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 61 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.