Lindon Daily Weather Forecast
LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
