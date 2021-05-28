Cancel
Lindon, CO

Lindon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lindon Today
Lindon Today
 18 days ago

LINDON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEWA5Yd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lindon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

