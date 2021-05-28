Weather Forecast For Briggsville
BRIGGSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
