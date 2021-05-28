Cancel
Briggsville, AR

Weather Forecast For Briggsville

Briggsville Voice
BRIGGSVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEWA3nB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

