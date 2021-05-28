Erwin Weather Forecast

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 60 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 56 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



