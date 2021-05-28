Cancel
Erwin, SD

Erwin Weather Forecast

Erwin Daily
 18 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aEWA11j00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

