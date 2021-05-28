Erwin Weather Forecast
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
