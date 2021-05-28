A rainy Friday in Mcalister — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(MCALISTER, NM) Friday is set to be rainy in Mcalister, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcalister:
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.