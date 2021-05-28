Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcalister, NM

A rainy Friday in Mcalister — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Mcalister Times
Mcalister Times
 18 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) Friday is set to be rainy in Mcalister, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mcalister:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEWA09000

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcalister Times

Mcalister Times

Mcalister, NM
4
Followers
61
Post
344
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcalister, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mcalister, NMPosted by
Mcalister Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MCALISTER, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mcalister Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Mcalister, NMPosted by
Mcalister Times

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Mcalister

(MCALISTER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mcalister. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.