Manley Hot Springs Daily Weather Forecast
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
