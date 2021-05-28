Cancel
Manley Hot Springs, AK

Manley Hot Springs Daily Weather Forecast

Manley Hot Springs News Beat
 18 days ago

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aEW9zSS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 34 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

