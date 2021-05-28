Manley Hot Springs Daily Weather Forecast

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night High 48 °F, low 34 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Isolated rain and snow showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



