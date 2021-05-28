Elfin Cove Weather Forecast
ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
