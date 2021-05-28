Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elfin Cove, AK

Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 18 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aEW9xh000

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove Times

Elfin Cove, AK
0
Followers
37
Post
19
Views
ABOUT

With Elfin Cove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elfin Cove, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Elfin Cove, AKPosted by
Elfin Cove Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELFIN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Elfin Cove Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.