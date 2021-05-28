Elfin Cove Weather Forecast

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 48 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



