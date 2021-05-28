Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deering, AK

Friday sun alert in Deering — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Deering News Watch
Deering News Watch
 18 days ago

(DEERING, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deering:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW9vvY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 49 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deering News Watch

Deering News Watch

Deering, AK
0
Followers
31
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Deering News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deering, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Deering, AKPosted by
Deering News Watch

Jump on Deering’s rainy forecast today

(DEERING, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Deering Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.