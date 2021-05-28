Witten Daily Weather Forecast
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
