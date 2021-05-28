Cancel
Witten, SD

Witten Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Witten News Flash
 18 days ago

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aEW9u2p00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

