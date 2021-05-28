Witten Daily Weather Forecast

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.