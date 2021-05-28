Cancel
Art, TX

Weather Forecast For Art

ART, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEW9tA600

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

