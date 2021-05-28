Cancel
Tuscarora, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tuscarora

 18 days ago

TUSCARORA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEW9sHN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuscarora, NV
ABOUT

With Tuscarora Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Tuscarora is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(TUSCARORA, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tuscarora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.