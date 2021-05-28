4-Day Weather Forecast For Essex
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain and snow then slight chance t-storms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
