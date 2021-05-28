Cancel
Portal, ND

Take advantage of Friday sun in Portal

Portal Digest
Portal Digest
 18 days ago

(PORTAL, ND) A sunny Friday is here for Portal, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Portal:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEW9pdC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

