4-Day Weather Forecast For Gateway
GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
