Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gateway, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gateway

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 18 days ago

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEW9mEF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
1
Followers
71
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gateway, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gateway, COPosted by
Gateway News Watch

Get weather-ready — Gateway’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gateway: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;