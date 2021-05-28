Cancel
Central, AK

Weather Forecast For Central

Central News Flash
 18 days ago

CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEW9kSn00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night

    • High 35 °F, low 23 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 44 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

