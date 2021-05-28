Weather Forecast For Central

CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night High 35 °F, low 23 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night High 44 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.