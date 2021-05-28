Weather Forecast For Central
CENTRAL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance snow showers in the day; while scattered rain and snow showers during night
- High 35 °F, low 23 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers in the day; while isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
