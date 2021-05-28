Cancel
Milesville, SD

Milesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Milesville Digest
Milesville Digest
 18 days ago

MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aEW9ja400

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milesville, SD
