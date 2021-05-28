Milesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILESVILLE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
