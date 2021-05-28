Cancel
Nara Visa, NM

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Nara Visa

Posted by 
Nara Visa News Alert
 18 days ago

(NARA VISA, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nara Visa Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nara Visa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aEW9hoc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nara Visa News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

