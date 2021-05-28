Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agar, SD

A rainy Friday in Agar — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Agar Daily
Agar Daily
 18 days ago

(AGAR, SD) Friday is set to be rainy in Agar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Agar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEW9gvt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Agar Daily

Agar Daily

Agar, SD
1
Followers
61
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Agar Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Agar, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sd#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Agar, SDPosted by
Agar Daily

Sun forecast for Agar — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(AGAR, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Agar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Agar, SDPosted by
Agar Daily

Get weather-ready — Agar’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Agar: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;