Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Balfour, ND

A rainy Friday in Balfour — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Balfour Digest
Balfour Digest
 18 days ago

(BALFOUR, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Balfour Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Balfour:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aEW9f3A00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Balfour Digest

Balfour Digest

Balfour, ND
0
Followers
53
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Balfour Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Balfour, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balfour Friday#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Balfour, NDPosted by
Balfour Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Balfour

(BALFOUR, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Balfour. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Balfour, NDPosted by
Balfour Digest

Sunday has sun for Balfour — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BALFOUR, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Balfour. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Balfour, NDPosted by
Balfour Digest

Your 4-day outlook for Balfour weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Balfour: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night;