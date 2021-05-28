Cancel
Personal income plunges as stimulus check boost fades, inflation runs hot

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal income tumbled in April as the prior month’s boost from stimulus checks waned and inflation ran hotter than expected. Personal income declined 13.1% month over month, less than the 14.1% decline that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating. Incomes surged by a downwardly revised record 20.9% in March as the government sent out $1,400 checks to most Americans.

