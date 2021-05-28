Cancel
Duckwater, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Duckwater

Duckwater Voice
Duckwater Voice
DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEW9cOz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then isolated t-storms in the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

