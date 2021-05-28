Cancel
White Earth, ND

A rainy Friday in White Earth — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
White Earth Post
White Earth Post
 18 days ago

(WHITE EARTH, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over White Earth Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Earth:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW9bWG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

White Earth Post

White Earth Post

White Earth, ND
With White Earth Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

