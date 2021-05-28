Daily Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 61 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.