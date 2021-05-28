Cancel
Burnt Prairie, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Burnt Prairie

Burnt Prairie News Flash
 18 days ago

BURNT PRAIRIE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEW9adX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

