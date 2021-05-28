Cancel
Wilmore, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmore

Wilmore News Watch
WILMORE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEW9Zhg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

With Wilmore News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

