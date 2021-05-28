Cancel
Venetie, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Venetie

Venetie News Alert
 18 days ago

VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqdzF_0aEW9Yox00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 45 °F, low 28 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Venetie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

