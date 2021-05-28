Daily Weather Forecast For Venetie
VENETIE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Cloudy
- High 45 °F, low 28 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
