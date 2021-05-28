Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drewsey, OR

Friday has sun for Drewsey — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Drewsey Digest
Drewsey Digest
 18 days ago

(DREWSEY, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Drewsey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aEW9W3V00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey Digest

Drewsey, OR
1
Followers
50
Post
37
Views
ABOUT

With Drewsey Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drewsey, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related