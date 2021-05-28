Santa Fe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
