Santa Fe, MO

Santa Fe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Fe Dispatch
 18 days ago

SANTA FE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEW9VAm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Santa Fe Dispatch

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Santa Fe Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Monroe County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mid Fork Salt River near Holliday. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 4:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is imminent. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 17.5 feet, Water exits the right bank downstream of the State Highway A bridge. Fld Observed Forecasts (unknown time) Location Stg Stg Day/Time d1 d2 d3 d4 d5 Mid Fork Salt River Holliday 17.0 16.8 Mon 4 am MSG MSG MSG MSG MSG