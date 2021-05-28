Weather Forecast For Holy Cross
HOLY CROSS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.