Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EAGLE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eagle Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:

Friday, May 28 Scattered snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night High 36 °F, low 26 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night High 46 °F, low 34 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.