Eagle, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
 18 days ago

(EAGLE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eagle Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aEW9TPK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night

    • High 36 °F, low 26 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Eagle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Eagle is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(EAGLE, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Eagle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Jump on Eagle’s rainy forecast today

(EAGLE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eagle Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Eagle, AKPosted by
Eagle Updates

Get weather-ready — Eagle’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Eagle: Wednesday, May 19: Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 22: Scattered Rain Showers;
alaskapublic.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest...