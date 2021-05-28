Seize the day (even if it’s raining)
(EAGLE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eagle Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eagle:
Friday, May 28
Scattered snow showers in the day; while chance snow showers during night
- High 36 °F, low 26 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance snow showers then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then isolated rain and snow showers during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain and snow showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.