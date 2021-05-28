Cancel
Stanley, ID

Stanley Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Stanley Post
Stanley Post
 18 days ago

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aEW9SWb00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 21 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

