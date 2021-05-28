Stanley Weather Forecast
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
