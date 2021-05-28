Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Is the president responsible for lower or higher prices?

By Adrian Whitsett
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSKhO_0aEW9Rds00

Many things cost more in 2021 than they did in 2020, but how much of that, if any, is the fault of the president?

A picture shared on Facebook by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and thousands of others compares the cost of things like gas and lumber in 2021 to those costs in 2020. The picture shows prices increased across the board and lays the blame at President Joe Biden's feet, and a caption from McCarthy reads "Instead of priming the pump, Bidenomics has emptied the tank.”

However, there is no mention of the pandemic or of surging demand.

"We're at a crossroads for the economy where we are seeing very clear evidence of exceptional demand," Michelle Meyer, managing director and head of US Economics of BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, said. "The supply side economy is currently constrained."

David Wilcox, a senior fellow with the Peterson Institute and a former federal economist, said something similar.

"There are some supply constraints that are choking certain aspects of the economy," he said. "There are areas where demand is surging for the first time now in 15 months."

We could not find the specific data McCarthy used from Markets Insider, we did find information Business Insider.

Their information was close to what McCarthy posted, but we also compared both prices of items to what they were on the day Biden took office. On that day, prices were already well above where they were in April 2020.

Yes, commoditieis prices are higher today than they were a year ago, but you just can't say one person is responsible. Economists also belive that once supply catches up with demand, prices will start to come back down again.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Economics#House#Us Economics Of#The Peterson Institute#Markets Insider#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after consumer price data

(Updates with market activity, analyst comments) By Ross Kerber June 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher Thursday after new data showed a further increase of consumer prices in May, steepening a closely watched part of the yield curve. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.7 basis points at 1.5161% in morning trading and had reached as high as 1.535%. Much of the movement came after the U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April, which was the largest gain since June 2009. Separately, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 months. The increase in the 10-year yield broke a pattern of declines in recent days but left the note still below its range of last week. Several analysts said the inflation report was not a major surprise, keeping the focus on what new guidance if any might come from U.S. Federal Reserve officials next week. "I think the market is really buying into the narrative that the rise in inflation is in fact transient because you're not seeing that necessarily being priced into fears in the bond market," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. The trading pushed up the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 136 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Wednesday's close. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.843% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.354%, still near its lowest since April. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1568%. The yield on the one-month note was at 0.0025%, the lowest since May when it touched 0% for the first time since March 2020. Traders will watch the results of an auction of $24 billion of 30-year Treasury bonds due around 1 p.m. ET. June 10 Thursday 9:24AM New York / 1324 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 0.000 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Two-year note 99-240/256 0.1568 0.002 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.326 0.013 Five-year note 99-228/256 0.7725 0.027 Seven-year note 100-96/256 1.1938 0.028 10-year note 101 1.5161 0.027 20-year bond 102-16/256 2.1225 0.026 30-year bond 103-220/256 2.1983 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Presidential ElectionKenosha News.com

COMMENTARY: Biden's backwards agenda: Higher prices, higher taxes

After more than a year of job-killing lockdowns and social unrest, America is finally starting to turn the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Here in Wisconsin, that means that hardworking small business owners and families from Sheboygan to St. Croix Falls are poised to return to prosperity following unprecedented disruptions to American life. However, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats have other plans.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Eurozone inflation jumps with higher energy prices

Eurozone inflation rose to 2% in May, driven higher by rising oil prices as other inflationary pressures appeared to remain subdued. The modest price rise in Europe compares with a much stronger jump in the US that has led to discussion about the inflationary impact of stimulus and relief policies from government spending and central banks.
Gas PriceBangor Daily News

Why higher prices are actually good for us

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. We are unaccustomed to paying the true costs of many of the things we buy. Whether it’s energy, child care or home health care...
RestaurantsIJR

Chipotle Hikes Prices in Response To Rising Employee Wages

Chipotle Mexican Grill has raised its menu prices by roughly 4 percent to cover the costs of its decision to raise employees’ wages. The restaurant chain announced in May that it would raise wages for its restaurant workers to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June, NBC News reported.
RestaurantsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Chipotle raises prices to cover higher wages

The cost of doing business is being passed on to the customers of Chipotle. The Mexican grill is among businesses like Starbucks and McDonald’s that are raising wages to get new workers and to keep current staffing, NBC News reported. Chipotle announced last month that it would be raising wages...
Economymining.com

Copper price lower, China price curb fears weigh

Copper prices drifted lower on Wednesday after factory gate prices in China rose at its fastest pace in 12 years, raising concerns of price curbs by Beijing. On the Comex market in New York, copper was last trading at $4.52 a pound ($9,965 a tonne), down 0.4% on the day.
Businesscounsellorstitle.net

Fewer Houses and Higher Rates Raise Prices

Initially, it was inventory shortages, and then it was labor shortages, and then it was building supply price increases, but when you come down to it, right now the biggest barrier to entry in this real estate market is inflation. The fed’s decision to keep rates artificially low gave buyers an unrealistic expectation that the home-buying process was risk-free.
Income Taxdeseret.com

You may not get another stimulus check. But you could get this new payment beginning next month

There probably won’t be another round of stimulus checks for most Americans. However, some families may soon receive extra financial help one month from today. People may soon receive payments from the expanded child tax credit, which will be sent out from July 15 through Dec. 15. According to CBS News, the American Rescue Act called for the Internal Revenue Service to send out monthly checks from July to December for parents who qualify.
AgricultureHerald & Review

Grains mostly lower, Liveestock higher

Wheat for July was lost 13 cents at $6.6150 a bushel; July corn rose 8.25 cents at 6.6750 a bushel, July oats was off 3.25 cents at 3.6550 a bushel; while July soybeans fell 6.50 cents at $14.6575 cents a bushel. Beef and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The Bernie rebellion grows

CAPITOL HILL IS POPPING TODAY. See if you can keep up. PROGRESSIVES ARE REBELLING — Sen. ED MARKEY (D-Mass.) joined Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.) in saying he’s ready to move on from bipartisan talks. “It’s time for us to go our own way,” he told reporters about talks with the GOP. “We need to move forward with 50 Democratic votes.” But he’s not the only one.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The folly of bullying Joe Manchin

President JOE BIDEN is scheduled to meet Russian President VLADIMIR PUTIN for some five hours of talks in Geneva starting at 7:10 a.m. Eastern time. It’s their first meeting in a decade. If the past is any guide, Putin will pull his favorite power move and delay the meeting to...