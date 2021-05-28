Cancel
Ibapah, UT

Weather Forecast For Ibapah

Ibapah Journal
Ibapah Journal
 18 days ago

IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEW9Ql900

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

