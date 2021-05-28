Kaltag Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 53 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly Cloudy High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



