Kaltag Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
