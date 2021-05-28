4-Day Weather Forecast For Grayling

GRAYLING, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 60 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 15 to 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 53 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Isolated rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



