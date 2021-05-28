Cancel
Timber, OR

Timber Weather Forecast

Timber Today
Timber Today
 18 days ago

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEW9NMC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Timber, OR
Timber Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TIMBER, OR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Timber Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.