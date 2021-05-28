Timber Weather Forecast
TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
