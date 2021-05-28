Timber Weather Forecast

TIMBER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 84 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 86 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.