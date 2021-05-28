Cancel
Opheim, MT

Opheim Daily Weather Forecast

Opheim Post
Opheim Post
 18 days ago

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEW9MTT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 40 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

