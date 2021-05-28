Opheim Daily Weather Forecast

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 40 °F 14 to 21 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



