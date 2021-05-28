Opheim Daily Weather Forecast
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- 14 to 21 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
