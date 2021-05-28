Cancel
Mud Butte, SD

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Mud Butte

Mud Butte News Beat
Mud Butte News Beat
 18 days ago

(MUD BUTTE, SD) Friday is set to be rainy in Mud Butte, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mud Butte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEW9Lak00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mud Butte, SD

Mud Butte News Beat

Mud Butte, SD
With Mud Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

