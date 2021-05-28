Volborg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VOLBORG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
