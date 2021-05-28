Tupelo Daily Weather Forecast
TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
