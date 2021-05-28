Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, AR

Tupelo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 18 days ago

TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aEW9H3q00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
10
Followers
73
Post
309
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupelo, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ar#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Tupelo

(TUPELO, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tupelo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tupelo, ARPosted by
Tupelo Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Tupelo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tupelo: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Slight Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Independence County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Black Rock. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to a stage near 15.2 feet on Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast, continue to monitor future forecasts. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.1 Mon 10 AM 15.2 14.8 14.8 **Falling**