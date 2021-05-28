Cancel
Trail City, SD

Weather Forecast For Trail City

Trail City Digest
 18 days ago

TRAIL CITY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aEW9GB700

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Trail City, SD
With Trail City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

