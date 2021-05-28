Cancel
Karval, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Karval

Karval Voice
 18 days ago

(KARVAL, CO) A sunny Friday is here for Karval, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Karval:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aEW9FIO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Karval Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

