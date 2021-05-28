Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
