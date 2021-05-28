Cancel
Environment

Allakaket Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Allakaket Digest
Allakaket Digest
 18 days ago

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aEW9DWw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 48 °F, low 30 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket, AK
With Allakaket Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(ALLAKAKET, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Allakaket.