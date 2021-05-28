Cancel
Valentine, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Valentine

Valentine News Beat
Valentine News Beat
 18 days ago

VALENTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEW9BlU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

