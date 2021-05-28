Daily Weather Forecast For Valentine
VALENTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
