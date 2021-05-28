Weather Forecast For Arvada

ARVADA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 45 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



