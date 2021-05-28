Weather Forecast For Arvada
ARVADA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
