So what did you expect? You can continue to have your cake and eat it to? How about you can have a smaller piece of cake and keep eating it?. That's how I felt about what the Federal Reserve did Wednesday when Jay Powell didn't lower the boom on the stock market, he simply acknowledged what we talk about here constantly: Business is really good, getting better and it's terrific, but not terrific enough, because there are still many people unemployed especially African Americans and Hispanics.