Morse, TX

Friday set for clouds in Morse - 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Morse News Alert
Morse News Alert
 18 days ago

(MORSE, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEW97Jp00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

