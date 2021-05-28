Friday set for clouds in Morse - 3 ways to make the most of it

(MORSE, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Friday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morse:

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



