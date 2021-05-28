Cancel
Desert Center, CA

Desert Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Desert Center News Beat
Desert Center News Beat
 18 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW94fe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Desert Center News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

