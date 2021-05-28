Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midkiff, TX

Midkiff Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Midkiff Digest
Midkiff Digest
 18 days ago

MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aEW93mv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff Digest

Midkiff, TX
4
Followers
60
Post
232
Views
ABOUT

With Midkiff Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midkiff, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midkiff Weather Forecast#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.