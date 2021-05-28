Midkiff Weather Forecast
MIDKIFF, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
