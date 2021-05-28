Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coffman Cove Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:

Friday, May 28 Chance Light Rain High 53 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 58 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Light Rain High 58 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.