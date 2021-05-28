Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffman Cove, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Coffman Cove News Beat
Coffman Cove News Beat
 18 days ago

(COFFMAN COVE, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coffman Cove Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coffman Cove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aEW911T00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove, AK
0
Followers
41
Post
13
Views
ABOUT

With Coffman Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coffman Cove, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Coffman Cove, AKPosted by
Coffman Cove News Beat

Coffman Cove forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coffman Cove: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.