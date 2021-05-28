Cancel
Rodeo, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rodeo

Rodeo News Beat
 18 days ago

RODEO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aEW8vxl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rodeo, NM
With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

