Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The World Runs On Chips, SOXX Could Double

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best performing sectors in the equity market is the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index know as the (SOXX). Typically the sector is very prone to boom and bust cycles as the surge in demand leads to overbuilding of foundries and flood of supply. Eventually the sector may face its normal historical cycle but for now there are a lot of reasons to believe that it remains in a massive secular bull run and the SOXX could run to 800 or even possibly 1000 before topping out.

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Revolution#The Cars#Soxx#Bull Run#Mass Production#Soxx#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Speculative Mind Medicine Could Double or Triple From Here

In his "Homework" segment of Mad Money Tuesday night, Jim Cramer followed up on a stock that stumped him during earlier shows. The first was Mind Medicine (MNMD) , a small biotech studying psychedelic medicines to treat addiction and mental illness. It may seem counterintuitive to treat anxiety, ADHD and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Realistically Double in the Second Half of 2021

Most investors would be pleased as punch if their stocks doubled within five years. That's the kind of return that could lead to game-changing wealth. But what if you could find stocks that could deliver 100% or more gains in a much shorter period of time? Such stocks with that potential do exist. I'd put Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRW.F) and Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) near the top of the list of possible contenders. Here's why these two stocks could realistically double in the second half of 2021.
Stockscasino.org

PlayAGS Stock Not Playing Around, Could Be Double in Making

Quietly, PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock is one of this year’s best-performing gaming equities, and one analyst is wagering there’s much more upside to be had. In a recent note to clients, B. Riley analyst David Bain initiated coverage of the casino technology and games provider with a “buy” rating and a $21 price target. That implies the shares can nearly double from the June 11 close at $10.80. The analyst sees an array of catalysts potentially driving shares of the Las Vegas-based company higher.
Marketshonknews.com

What Are the Dynamics Influencing the Value of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is the utmost scorching cryptocurrency existing at the instance with a market cap of more than 1 trillion dollars. The investment return rendered by the bitcoin complex has elated every individual to indulge in the progression associated with bitcoin. The few utmost profitable progression associated with the bitcoin complex are bitcoin trading, bitcoin investment, and mining.
Technologycenterforsecuritypolicy.org

The world relies on one chip maker in Taiwan, leaving everyone vulnerable

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. ’s chips are everywhere, though most consumers don’t know it. The company makes almost all of the world’s most sophisticated chips, and many of the simpler ones, too. They’re in billions of products with built-in electronics, including iPhones, personal computers and cars—all without any obvious sign they came from TSMC, which does the manufacturing for better-known companies that design them, like Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.
MarketsBenzinga

Best Cryptocurrencies Under 10 Cents

Let’s face it, the days of becoming a cryptocurrency millionaire from just a small investment are over. That being said, the cryptocurrency industry is still in its infancy, and there’s still money to be made from investing. Learn more about the best cryptocurrencies under 10 cents and how to invest in them today.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ditch Dogecoin: These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money

To the moon? The rallying cry for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) fans doesn't seem all that realistic these days. The cryptocurrency's price has plunged more than 70% below the peak set in early May. Simply proclaiming that an asset will go "to the moon" won't make it happen. There's almost always a...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Cheap Stocks Under $50 That Could Double by Next Year

Cheap stocks have lower barriers to entry and more room to run. A small-cap company with a unique product in a massive market could be the ultimate wealth creator. With that in mind, here are the top three cheap stocks trading under $50 that could double by 2022. Cheap stock...
Economycarfinest.com

Russia’s May sales leap 134%, but chip shortage could stifle rebound

New-car sales in Russia rose 134 percent last month in a sign that growth is slowly returning to the market following the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 147,378 vehicles were sold in May, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said in a statement. Despite the rise, the AEB remained cautious because of the potential negative effects the global semiconductor shortage could have on sales in the next few months.
MarketsWKRB News

Archer DAO Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $7.59 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $7.59 million and $625,689.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketswealthx.com

Goldman Sachs Partners With Galaxy Digital To Trade Bitcoin Futures

Goldman Sachs has begun trading Bitcoin futures with crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, CNBC reported last week. Goldman Sachs is the first major U.S. bank to begin trading cryptocurrency. According to Damien Vanderwilt, current Galaxy co-president and former Goldman partner, this move will get more banks on board with crypto trading, saying there is “safety in numbers.”
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Bitcoin Hash Rate Goes On Death Spiral Post China’s Crackdown On Miners

The great Bitcoin miners migration is well underway. And the network’s total hash rate is showing it in a big way. Currently, the number of terahashes per second is at its lowest level in the last twelve months. That means that mining Bitcoin has not been easier in a whole year. Also, there’s less competition. So, it’s good news for all the other miners that are spread around the world. However, don’t expect it to last long.
Marketszexprwire.com

Investro Fund : A New Step On Automated Social Trading

Russia, 25 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, This article presents the Investro Fund company, revealing the mission and vision of the project. Since its appearance in 2008, Blockchain Technology has already proved that it can transform every business landscape across almost every industry. The disruption caused by this technology has motivated the developer community worldwide to make constant improvements to boost society’s adaptation. However, that is not an easy task.
Marketscoinjournal.net

Bitcoin Could Dump to $23K in Medium Term, JPMorgan Analysts Say

Bitcoin price declining to prices around $23,000 is possible if the bearish outlook continues, Wall Street analysts at JPMorgan have predicted. JPMorgan analysts say unlocked GBTC shares could impact Bitcoin price in July if investors sell their shares on the secondary market instead of reinvesting. According to the analysts, Bitcoin...
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Japanese Regulator Issues Warning to Binance

Japan's financial regulator has published a formal warning to Binance, the world's largest exchange. The warning states that Binance engaged as a crypto exchange business without registering with the regulator. In 2020, Binance confirmed it would phase out its service to Japanese residents. Japan’s Financial Services Agency has issued a...
Marketsinvezz.com

BOND, LPT, and QNT become the latest crypto additions to Coinbase

Coinbase has now added BOND, LPT, and QNT Digital Assets To Its Platform. The crypto exchange says trading for these assets will also be supported on Coinbase Pro. The move is part of the exchange’s goal of providing a wide range of crypto options for users. Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase...
Marketsmorns.ca

Price analysis 6/25: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains jittery and throughout this week, every relief rally is being sold into. This is a classic bear market reaction and may not end in a hurry. However, the current price action should not worry investors because the longer the time spent in a bottoming formation, the stronger the base for the next leg of the up-move.