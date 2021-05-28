The World Runs On Chips, SOXX Could Double

One of the best performing sectors in the equity market is the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index know as the (SOXX). Typically the sector is very prone to boom and bust cycles as the surge in demand leads to overbuilding of foundries and flood of supply. Eventually the sector may face its normal historical cycle but for now there are a lot of reasons to believe that it remains in a massive secular bull run and the SOXX could run to 800 or even possibly 1000 before topping out.